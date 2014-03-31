Ford Focus Powered by a Turbo Chevy V8

Inside this 2003 Ford Focus ZX3 sits a 2005 5.3 L LSx V8. The engine has been upgraded with a LS9 camshaft, LS1 intake, 60 lb injectors and a 76 mm Master Power turbocharger.
Source: LS1Tech
Chris
That is a beautiful swap and conversion!
Im in the middle of a rwd v8 conversion of my 2004 Competition Orange Svt focus with 29,xxx miles on it.. so far the rear is done with mini tubs a 9inch and better suspension. I have the 5.0 front cradle in it, but thats it. Its been apart and taking up the garage for the past 4 years. Time and money are hard to come by with 3 growing kids
swaptastic
Sounds like a great project. Are you planning on running a 5.0 L?