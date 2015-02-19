Hyundai Accent with a Mitsubishi EVO VIII Powertrain

Sylvain Erickson has spent the past five years building his very unique rally Hyundai Accent. It can be difficult enough to dial-in a rally car using the factory powertrain but only someone with serious skill can adapt one from another manufacturer. Sylvain’s Accent uses the engine, transmission and rear end from a Mitsubishi Evolution VIII. He designed and tested 12 different front suspension setups to get the car to handle the way he wanted. When you factor in the difficulty of a swap like this and the stress of rally racing, it makes a project like this a modern marvel.

Source: CARSRallyTV and Wide Open Motorsports via OppositeLock