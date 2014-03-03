Check out this very nice Backdraft Racing Cobra roadster with a Ford Coyote Aluminator XS and a TKO 600 transmission.
Source: Pro-touring
2 Comments
WideglideJoe
I’m normally not a fan of a top on a Cobra, hard or soft, (I have a Factory Five that I’ve built), but the gull wing doors on this one are interesting! Is the trunk lid functional with the hard top on?
2nd comment…..I was looking on my phone earlier, I didn’t notice the hardtop has a hatch. Open the hatch, then the trunk lid?