Boba Motoring’s 1,056 HP Golf Mk1 At The Strip

Boba Motoring just posted a video of a Volkswagen Golf Mk1 they built with a turbocharged 2.0 L 16V ABF inline-four. These engines were built from 1993-1997 and came from the factory with 150 horsepower and 130 ft-lb of torque. Boba Motoring has increased the power this ABF I4 is producing to 1,056 horsepower and 1,001 Nm (738 ft-lb) of torque. The engine features a NG-Motorsports CNC, Garrett GTX4202R turbo, and KMS ECU mapped by Boba Motoring. In the video the Golf goes 0-252 kph (0-156 mph) in 9.9 seconds.

Source: Boba Motoring Youtube channel