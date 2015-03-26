1929 Ford Model A With A Ford Cosworth Rally Engine

Many readers know Makela Auto Tuning either from their race team or their high quality rally and race car restorations or both. Some might even know of this 1929 Ford Model A project Kari Makela completed around 2007. They said it was the fastest Model A back then and it probably still is today.

Makela started off by boxing the frame and then adding cross-bracing to strengthen the chassis. The front suspension was strengthened along with adding a Panhard rod. The rear suspension was a custom parallel four-link with a Panhard rod. Makela choose to keep the buggy springs in front and back but modified them for a progressive rate and used shocks from an Aston Martin DP4.

Under the classic hood is a 1981 Ford Cosworth BDA series 122 ci inline-four that produces 250 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 200 ft-lb of torque at 7,200 rpm. The engine was built to compete in European Group 4 rally and Makela kept the engine pretty much stock except for a little port and polish on the head. Behind the engine sits a ZF quick-ratio five-speed transmission from a Group 4 Escort rally car. The rearend was completed replaced with a Toyota 4×4 van diff from a 1985 Toyota Celica rally car.

There are so many little tweaks in this car such as the custom hydraulic hand brake and even a secret misfire switch built into the shifter that makes the engine sound like a factory Model A engine.

Since the car weighs 1,000 kg (2,204 lb) it only takes five seconds to reach 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) and reaches a top speed of 200 kph (124 mph). If you are interested in more of their work, please visit their projects section. They do a great job of including a lot of images of the build process.

Source: Makela Auto Tuning (build gallery) and Hot Rod Mag via OppositeLock