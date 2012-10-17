For Sale: 1993 Mazda RX7 with LS1 Swap

For sale is a clean 1993 Mazda RX7 with a Hinson Supercars LSx swap kit. The transmission is automatic and the owner is asking $9.000. Check out more details on the link below.
Source: LS1Tech
For sale is a clean 1993 Mazda RX7 with a Hinson Supercars LSx swap kit. The transmission is automatic and the owner is asking $9.000. Check out more details on the link below.
Source: LS1Tech
3 Comments
Hung
Hi was wondering if you still had rx7 for sale, ?
thanks
BRIAN
WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IT THE CAR IS STILL AROUND AND FOR SALE
swaptastic
This was sold in 2012. I don’t know where it is today.