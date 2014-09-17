For Sale: Honda S2000 With A Viper V10

I covered this Viper V10 powered Honda S2000 build back in 2012 when it was still being built but now it is finished and for sale. Owner is asking $27,000 firm. Which is a good deal considering all you are getting.

The video below show it idling.



Here is another video without it running. (also shows a nice LSx swapped RX7)



Source: Craigslist and LotusTalk via tip on our Facebook page