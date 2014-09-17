For Sale: Honda S2000 With A Viper V10

I covered this Viper V10 powered Honda S2000 build back in 2012 when it was still being built but now it is finished and for sale. Owner is asking $27,000 firm. Which is a good deal considering all you are getting.
The video below show it idling.
Here is another video without it running. (also shows a nice LSx swapped RX7)
Josh
Hi wondering if the car is still for sale by chance
swaptastic
I don’t know for sure but I think the owner was very adamant about selling it.
Daniel
Can I buy!!??? Like seriously though
swaptastic
I believe the car was sold.