For Sale: 1973 BMW 2002 With A 2JZ-GTE

If anyone is looking for a last minute Christmas gift, might I suggest Smokehunters’ 2JZ-GTE powered BMW 2002 drift car. Sure it has some damage to the driver’s side rear bumper but where are you going to find a 700 horsepower race car this late before Christmas? The asking price is €21,000 ($25,750) and is negotiable.

Specs: 1973 BMW 2002, 1,182 kg full race weight, 700hp and 900nm from engine, Fuel E85 Engine: 2JZ-GTE custom swap, Holset HX40 Super turbo, Brian Crower stage 2 camshafts, Brian Crower valve springs, Electric water pump, Custom intake manifold, Zerial Modified custom exhaust manifold, Zerial Modified custom intercooler, Zerial Modified aluminum intake piping, Custom exhaust 3.5″, 1400cc injectors, Custom fuel rail, Vems engine management, Cometic headgasket, ARP head studs, ATL fuel cell, Surge tank, 4 x MSD fuel pumps Gearbox: Gearbox R154, ACT clutch, ACT pressure plate, Suspension & Brakes: MX5 Tein Flex rear coilovers, Bilstein front coilovers, E30 rear suspension, E36 front suspension, Wisefab, BMW Brembo 4-pot front calipers, Porsche 4-pot rear calipers Exterior & Wheels: Custom GTR Bodykit, FRP bonnet, FRP front fenders, Lexan rear window. Interior: Full custom rollcage, Sabelt bucket seats, Sabelt harnesses, OMP steering wheel, custom alcantara-clad original dashboard, Auto Gauge gauges, Hydraulic handbrake, Tilton pedal box.

Source: Smokehunter’s Facebook page via CarThrottle