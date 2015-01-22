1983 Ford Ranger with a Twin-turbo 427 Windsor

1993 Ford Ranger With Twin-turbo 427 Windsor V8

Eric Olson has been racing his 1983 Ford Ranger for many years. Over that time he has slowly upgraded the truck while lowering his quarter-mile times. The Ranger currently runs a 427 ci Windsor V8 with Trick Flow heads, C+S blow through carb, Ford 9″ rearend, and rear leaf suspension. The engine is fed by two 72 mm turbos in the bed right behind the cab. The best time for the day was 8.70 at 163.85 mph.

Source: VictoryRedColorado

