Karmann Ghia with a Porsche 993 Engine

While doing research I came across an old Jalopnik article about Bader Racing putting a Porsche 993 engine in a VW Karmann Ghia. The engine has a few upgrades giving the car around 321 horsepower. The body is stiffened a little bit to handle the extra power by adding a roll cage. Jalopnik reports the conversion cost $260,000 and took about 18 months.

Source: Bader Racing via Jalopnik