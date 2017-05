The front wheels in this Volkswagen Golf Mk2 are no longer being driven by the factory motor. Or being driven at all. Instead you will find power comes from a 1.6 L B6-ZE inline-four from a Mazda MX-5 with a KO3 turbocharger from an Audi. Power goes through a custom driveshaft to a LSD from a 1.8 L MX-5. Although not stated in the video I would assume the five-speed transmission is also from a MX-5.

Source: Jamie_FYD via Piotr