Last year we wrote about an Jaguar E-Type that was brought back to life by the talented fabricators at Charlie’s Classic & Custom Body & Paint Shop. They opted for a unique powertrain consisting of a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six connected to a BMW 330d manual transmission. We posted some videos of the car running but never of it drifting or more recently at the drag strip. The British sports car managed a 11.30 sec quarter-mile at 127.5 mph on its first time out.

Source: Charlie’s Classic & Custom Body & Paint Shop