Engine Masters Make Big Power With Porting

Most enthusiasts know increasing airflow through any means usually results in more power. The guys at Engine Masers took the 410 ci Mopar V8 from a previous episode and compared the stock power vs the power made from a set of ported Eldelbrock heads and ported Victor Jr. intake manifold. This resulted in 20% more horsepower (92.1 hp) and 8% more torque (39.8 lb-ft).
Source: Engine Masters
MOPARfan
I wonder how much power would big block 440 make with ported heads. Because air flow of stock 440 heads is rather poor.
swaptastic
Good question. Submit that to Engine Masters and they might do it.