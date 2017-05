LHT Performance in Pinellas Park, Florida started a new K-Sight project and will be releasing videos of the progress. The Honda Insight came from Alaska to have its three-cylinder engine and hybrid drivetrain replaced with a 2.0 L K20A inline-four and six-speed transmission. In this episode the team reassebles everything in a freshly painted engine bay and then takes it to the dyno where the K20 makes 200 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 90 octane fuel.

Source: LHT Performance