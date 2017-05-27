Listen to a Synergy V8 in a Toyota 86

A Toyota 86 with a very special engine stopped by High Performance Academy for a tune and some dyno time. Under the hood sits a Synergy V8 which produced 500 horsepower at 10,600 rpm. The engine is built in New Zealand and features a custom CNC block, custom flat plane crank, and a pair of heads from a Kawasaki ZX12R motorcycle. Paddle shifters control a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission. Both the engine and transmission are controlled by a MoTeC M150 ECU which cuts fuel for up shifts and matches engine rpm for down shifts. The combo makes this a dream machine for some enthusiasts.

Source: High Performance Academy and Synergy Power