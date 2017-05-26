Opel Kadett with a Turbo J35

This 1979 Opel Kadett was built by OakHeart Racing in Hokksund, Norway. The small coupe was powered by a turbocharged Volvo inline-four for several years. However the owner took it back to OakHeart Racing to install a 3.5 L Honda J35A3 V6 with a BorgWarner 42 mm turbocharger connected to a BMW 530D manual transmission via a Quarter Master 2-plate clutch. The radiator was moved to the trunk to make room for the turbo plumbing. The coupe also lost some weight up front by switching to a fiberglass hood and fenders. We’ve seen how much power turbocharged J-series engines make so it will be exciting to see this completed.

Source: OakHeart Racing FB page (build album) via Jswap & Jseries Engine Community