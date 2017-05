James Cooke stopped by Electric Classic Cars to talk with Richard Morgan about their recently completed 1979 Porsche 911. The 911’s flat-six was replaced with a HPEVS Dual AC-34 elecric motor which produces 125 horsepower and 213 lb-ft of torque. The car has a 200+ mile range thanks to a 54 kWh battery pack from a Tesla Roadster. Performance specs are a 0-60 mph in seven seconds and a top speed of around 150 mph.

Source: James Cooke and @ElectricClassicCars via OppositeLock