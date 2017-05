Deboss Garage released another episode of their 1994 Mercedes W124 E320 wagon project. If you are unfamiliar with the project the owner wanted the 3.2 L M104.99x inline-six replaced with a turbo LSx V8 and produce enough power to make an 11-second pass. In this episode the team works to get the engine to start in the wagon and show the modified power steering pump, sensors, drive shaft adapter, and electrical gremlins.

Source: Deboss Garage