Custom Hot Rod with Two Ford V8s

Wes Littrell built and races this twin engine custom hot rod. Power comes from two 429 ci Ford big-block V8s with each producing 500 horsepower. Wes’ personal best is a 5.87 sec eighth-mile. This is the third custom hot rod Wes built with the previous two being powered by a 557 ci and 588 ci big-block Ford V8s. He even built a custom tow rig powered by a Detroit Diesel 3-53 inline-three to haul the cars and family to and from the drag strip.

Source: Littrell Family Racing FB page and 1320 Video