BMW M5 with a 1000 hp Inline-Six

When this 1991 BMW M5 E34 left the factory it was powered by a 3.6 L S38B36 inline-six however JAAS Performance in Norway decided to swap it out for a much more powerful engine. They started with a S38B38 head on a M30B35 block and then added CP forged pistons, PPH H-beam rods, 2200 cc injectors and a Precision PT8284 turbocharger. The combination made 1,060 hp and 820.8 lb-ft (1,113 Nm) of torque to the wheels. The drivetrain consists of a BMW BZ six-speed transmission with a Tilton triple-place clutch, custom driveshaft, and LSD with 3.64 gears.

Source: JASS Performance and Finn.no (click here is ad disappears) via ESD reader Piotr