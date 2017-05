This Nissan 370Z Nismo was built for Swedish drifter Calle Linnarsson. For several years Calle drove a Nissan S14 powered by a 2JZ but for the 2017 season he switched to a 370Z. The coupe is still powered by a 2JZ inline-six increased to 3.4 liters thanks to a PPM Racing Australia stroker kit. The engine produces

859 hp and 1070 Nm of torque to the wheels thanks to a E75 fuel and a Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger making 1.9 bar of boost.

Source: Calledrifting and MaxxTuning