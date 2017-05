Nori Yaro visited Caroline Racing in Japan to meet the builder of the famous Nissan S14 with a quad-turbo 2JZ inline-six. While there he is treated to a wide assortment of street, drift, and racing cars. The builder also has an Allison J33 turbojet engine he plans on installing in a vehicle at some point. Later in the video the quad-turbo system is explained while at the track.

Source: Nori Yaro