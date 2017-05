This 1967 Buick Special Deluxe Wagon is for sale on eBay in Marlton, New Jersey. The car is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2004 GTO. The engine was upgraded with a Comp Cam and makes 375 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a 9.5″ stage 3 torque converter connected to a 10-bolt posi rear end with 3.42 gears. The suspension and brakes have been upgraded along with new fuel lines, fuel tank, and exhaust.

Source: eBay