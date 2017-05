Mike Finnegan is back with another episode on his 1967 Chevy C10 truck project. The ultimate goal is to install a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 and Magnum T-56 six-speed transmission. In this episode Mike modifies the transmission tunnel and crossmember and builds custom motor mounts. You can also win a Miller Multimatic 215 MIG/TIG/Stick welder which Mike explains how to enter at the end of the video.

Source: Finnegan’s Garage