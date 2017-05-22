Mazda Van with a Turbo V6

This Mazda E2000 van was built by RMV Racing in Mount Druitt, New South Wales, Australia. The van came from Mazda with a 2.0 L inline-four but was replaced with a 3.8 L 3800 V6 from a Holden Commodore VN. It produces 450 horsepower on 17 psi of boost and E85 fuel running off a EMS EM-80 ECU. The drivetrain features a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission connected to an upgraded diff. Even though the van weighs 3,640 lbs the powertrain got the van down the quarter-mile in 11.78 seconds at 116.9 mph.

Source: RMV Racing and 1320 Video