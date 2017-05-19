For Sale: 1978 Datsun 280Z with a Supercharged LSx

This 1978 Datsun 280Z is for sale on eBay in Denver, Colorado. Power comes from a 6.0 L LY6 V8 that produces 537 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Cadillac CTS-V supercharger. The engine upgrades include a TSP 225/230 cam kit, double springs, Titanium retainers, hardened push rods, CTS-V injectors, and Corvette throttle body. Drivetrain consists of a T-56 six-speed manual with a Z06 clutch, JCI driveshaft, and R200 rear end with OBX LSD and 3.45 gears.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- 2008 LY6 6.0 iron block pull out, 4X,XXX miles (LS3 type heads)
- installed using JCI mounts
- TSP 225/230 cam kit with double springs, Titanium retainers and hardened push rods
- Cadillac CTS-V supercharger, custom low profile lid, non-intercooled
- running 8.5 psi at 5280 feet ASL
- Eaton solid coupler and ADM 2.75″ pulley
- CTS-V injectors
- Walbro fuel pump
- Custom 4″ intake
- Corvette throttle body
- Full length 1-3/4″ Stainless headers into 3″ single exhaust
- PSI wiring harness
- Tuned with HP Tuners
- 537 hp and 514 lb-ft at wheels on the Dynojet at Finish Line
Driveline:
- T56 six speed transmission, miles unknown
- LS7 Z06 clutch
- Tick remote clutch bleeder
- Wilwood master cylinder
- Newer slave cylinder
- JCI driveshaft
- stock R200 housing with OBX helical LSD 3.54 gears
Supsension:
- Eibach springs
- Tokico shocks
- larger sway bars
- TTT Tension control rods
- Poly steering bushings
- Newer tie rods
- Stock brakes
Interior:
- Grant steering wheel
- Autometer guages
- New carpet
- Refinished seats
- new dash cap
Exterior:
- Fiberglass front bumper
- Urethane front valance
- Rear bumper delete
Wheels:
- Konig Rewind 15″ wheels
Misc:
- Body is very solid
- Doors, locks and hatch and hood open and close nicely
- Car weights 2800 pounds with 1/4 tank
- Starts, Runs, Drives, Idles very nicely
- Car ran 11.6@130 on 225 street tires at Bandimere (5900 feet above sea level)
Issues:
- No AC (in dash components are present)
- heat is not plumbed
- reverse lights are not hooked up
- Windshield has pitting and a couple chips
- No stereo
- Paint is driver quality, with several imperfections including a small bondo crack behind the left rear wheel (ding fill, not rust)
- paint bubbles in right quarter and left fender
- miscellaneous dings and scratches
One Comment
ScLeCo
The only mistake I see is using an iron block engine. That plus the supercharger is adding 130-150 pounds to the front end. Lame.