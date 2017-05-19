For Sale: 1978 Datsun 280Z with a Supercharged LSx

1978 Datsun 280Z with a Supercharged LSx V8

This 1978 Datsun 280Z is for sale on eBay in Denver, Colorado. Power comes from a 6.0 L LY6 V8 that produces 537 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Cadillac CTS-V supercharger. The engine upgrades include a TSP 225/230 cam kit, double springs, Titanium retainers, hardened push rods, CTS-V injectors, and Corvette throttle body. Drivetrain consists of a T-56 six-speed manual with a Z06 clutch, JCI driveshaft, and R200 rear end with OBX LSD and 3.45 gears.

Full Stats:

Engine:

  • 2008 LY6 6.0 iron block pull out, 4X,XXX miles (LS3 type heads)
  • installed using JCI mounts
  • TSP 225/230 cam kit with double springs, Titanium retainers and hardened push rods
  • Cadillac CTS-V supercharger, custom low profile lid, non-intercooled
  • running 8.5 psi at 5280 feet ASL
  • Eaton solid coupler and ADM 2.75″ pulley
  • CTS-V injectors
  • Walbro fuel pump
  • Custom 4″ intake
  • Corvette throttle body
  • Full length 1-3/4″ Stainless headers into 3″ single exhaust
  • PSI wiring harness
  • Tuned with HP Tuners
  • 537 hp and 514 lb-ft at wheels on the Dynojet at Finish Line

Driveline:

  • T56 six speed transmission, miles unknown
  • LS7 Z06 clutch
  • Tick remote clutch bleeder
  • Wilwood master cylinder
  • Newer slave cylinder
  • JCI driveshaft
  • stock R200 housing with OBX helical LSD 3.54 gears

Supsension:

  • Eibach springs
  • Tokico shocks
  • larger sway bars
  • TTT Tension control rods
  • Poly steering bushings
  • Newer tie rods
  • Stock brakes

Interior:

  • Grant steering wheel
  • Autometer guages
  • New carpet
  • Refinished seats
  • new dash cap

Exterior:

  • Fiberglass front bumper
  • Urethane front valance
  • Rear bumper delete

Wheels:

  • Konig Rewind 15″ wheels

Misc:

  • Body is very solid
  • Doors, locks and hatch and hood open and close nicely
  • Car weights 2800 pounds with 1/4 tank
  • Starts, Runs, Drives, Idles very nicely
  • Car ran 11.6@130 on 225 street tires at Bandimere (5900 feet above sea level)

Issues:

  • No AC (in dash components are present)
  • heat is not plumbed
  • reverse lights are not hooked up
  • Windshield has pitting and a couple chips
  • No stereo
  • Paint is driver quality, with several imperfections including a small bondo crack behind the left rear wheel (ding fill, not rust)
  • paint bubbles in right quarter and left fender
  • miscellaneous dings and scratches

Source: eBay

One Comment

  1. ScLeCo

    The only mistake I see is using an iron block engine. That plus the supercharger is adding 130-150 pounds to the front end. Lame.

