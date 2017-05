The Rotsun is back! In episode 64 the guys rip out the Chevy 4.3 L V6 out of their 1971 Datsun 240Z after the crank broke in two places. Then they get to work installing a Ford 5.0 L V8 from a Fox Mustang with the old Power Stroke diesel turbocharger. Watch as our favorite duo give the Rotsun new life and definitely more power.

Source: Roadkill