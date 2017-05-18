Toyota Celica with a Turbo V6

This Toyota Celica was built by ZTR Tuning in Łódź, Poland to drag race. The body is a seventh generation Celica with a tube frame front. Power comes from a 3.5 L 2GR-FE V6 built by ZTR Tuning that produces 1,000 hp and 737 lb-ft (1000 Nm) of torque. It makes this level of power thanks to a closed deck, JE pistons, Carrillo rods, 2200 cfm injectors, Holset HE561VE turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. The ported heads are upgraded with Ferrea Competition valves, Supertech springs, solid lifters and solid roller rockers. Power goes to the large Mickey Thompson tires through an Audi 01E transmission and three disc clutch.

Source: Racing Forum (full details) and ZTR Tuning via ESD reader Piotr