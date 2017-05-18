Bespoke Ford Focus with a VR38DETT

It’s hard to call this creation a Ford Focus when it only uses the pillars and windshield but if the owner does, so will we. The custom 4WD Ford Focus is the creation of racer Tony Quinn and built by Pace Innovations. Tony is taking the light composite body powered by a 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 to Pikes Peak 2017. Before having it shipped to America the car went to HP Academy for a proper tune. Listen as Andre Simon explains all the technology in this unique race car. For more photos please view our previous article.

Source: HP Academy and @HPA101