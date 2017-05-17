For Sale: 1982 Mustang with a 4.6 L Mach 1 V8

This 1982 Ford Mustang is for sale on eBay in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. Just about every part that could be used from a 2004 Mustang Mach 1 was swapped over to this hatchback. Under the hood sits a 4.6 L DOHC V8 connected to a TR-3650 five-speed manual transmission and 2004 Cobra rear end with 3.55 gears. The entire electrical system including the ECU, wiring harness, electrical fans, and even wiper motors were carried over. You can also find the Mach 1 dash, seats, console, pedal assembly, stereo, and even the carpet.

Body:

all original body panels

1982 Silver 1G paint code

Factory rear window louvers

glass was replaced

Front fenders & fender extensions were modified for the Maximum Motorsports front suspension

87-93 power mirrors

a few rock chips that have been touched up on the hood and some flex cracking on the lower front air dam from highway driving

Engine bay was smoothed

Powertrain:

4.6 L DOHC V8 from a 2004 Mach 1

JLT cold air intake

Ford Racing shorty headers

Bassani cartless Xpipe with MIL eliminators & Bassani Catback

Tr3650 Trans with Steeda TriAx shifter

MM clutch cable

2004 Cobra rear end with 3.55 gears

Electrical:

Complete 2004 Mach 1 electrical harness

Mach 1 fans, wiper motor

Fuel:

Complete 2004 Mach 1 fuel tank and line

Interior:

2004 Mach1 interior including dash, seats, console, carpet, pedal assembly, cluster, headliner(dome light), rear seat, Mach460 stereo with 6-disc changer

door panels were customized to look and function properly

floors were dynamatted

underside of floors were coated with bed liner & also inside the doors

shifter knob is from a Cobra

Suspension:

Front:

Complete Maximum Motorsports kit inclduing modular k member, a-arms, coil overs, caster camber plates, full length subframe connecters

Modified 2004 front sway bar

Maximum Motorsports steering shaft and 2004 Cobra Rack

Rear:

2004 Cobra IRS with coilovers

2004 Cobra Front and Rear Brakes with drilled/slotted rotors & hyrdoboost

Wheels/Tires:

17×8 TSW Nurburgring 05-09 offsets

Nitto Invo Tires

