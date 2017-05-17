For Sale: 1982 Mustang with a 4.6 L Mach 1 V8

This 1982 Ford Mustang is for sale on eBay in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. Just about every part that could be used from a 2004 Mustang Mach 1 was swapped over to this hatchback. Under the hood sits a 4.6 L DOHC V8 connected to a TR-3650 five-speed manual transmission and 2004 Cobra rear end with 3.55 gears. The entire electrical system including the ECU, wiring harness, electrical fans, and even wiper motors were carried over. You can also find the Mach 1 dash, seats, console, pedal assembly, stereo, and even the carpet.
Full Stats
Body:
- all original body panels
- 1982 Silver 1G paint code
- Factory rear window louvers
- glass was replaced
- Front fenders & fender extensions were modified for the Maximum Motorsports front suspension
- 87-93 power mirrors
- a few rock chips that have been touched up on the hood and some flex cracking on the lower front air dam from highway driving
- Engine bay was smoothed
Powertrain:
- 4.6 L DOHC V8 from a 2004 Mach 1
- JLT cold air intake
- Ford Racing shorty headers
- Bassani cartless Xpipe with MIL eliminators & Bassani Catback
- Tr3650 Trans with Steeda TriAx shifter
- MM clutch cable
- 2004 Cobra rear end with 3.55 gears
Electrical:
- Complete 2004 Mach 1 electrical harness
- Mach 1 fans, wiper motor
Fuel:
- Complete 2004 Mach 1 fuel tank and line
Interior:
- 2004 Mach1 interior including dash, seats, console, carpet, pedal assembly, cluster, headliner(dome light), rear seat, Mach460 stereo with 6-disc changer
- door panels were customized to look and function properly
- floors were dynamatted
- underside of floors were coated with bed liner & also inside the doors
- shifter knob is from a Cobra
Suspension:
- Front:
- Complete Maximum Motorsports kit inclduing modular k member, a-arms, coil overs, caster camber plates, full length subframe connecters
- Modified 2004 front sway bar
- Maximum Motorsports steering shaft and 2004 Cobra Rack
- Rear:
- 2004 Cobra IRS with coilovers
- 2004 Cobra Front and Rear Brakes with drilled/slotted rotors & hyrdoboost
Wheels/Tires:
- 17×8 TSW Nurburgring 05-09 offsets
- Nitto Invo Tires
Source: eBay