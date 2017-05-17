Ford Model A with a Chevy V8

Heath Pinter stopped by The Hoonigans Garage to show off his 1928 (or 1929) Ford Model A Sport Coupe. The car rides on a custom frame from Boling Brothers with 1940 Ford underpinnings. Power comes from a Chevy 350 V8 with an Edelbrock intake and carburetor. Heath decision to power the car with a Chevy V8 was a practical one. He had an extra small-block sitting in his garage and figured why not. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Ford 9″ rear end and 4-link rear suspension. For more photos and details please view Speedhunters 2016 article.

Source: The Hoonigans