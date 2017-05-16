1968 Charger with a BMW V8

French drifter Alexandre Claudin wanted his next drift machine to really stand out so he chose a 1968 Dodge Charger. The Charger is still powered by a V8 however it’s a 5.0 L S62B50 from a BMW E39 M5. The custom headers curl away from the engine and exit through the fenders before the windshield. The open exhaust allows the V8 to sing and shoot flames. The rear subframe, suspension, rear end and axles were all taken from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Source: Dodge Charger Drift FB page via Kamikaze Drift