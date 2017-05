This 1971 BMW E9 2800 CS is for sale on eBay located in Norwalk, Connecticut with a buy-it-now price of $45,000. The factory installed 2.8 L M30 inline-six was replaced with with a 3.5 L M90 inline-six from a 1981 E12 M535i. The M90 engine uses a M88 block and M30 head. The engine was rebuilt with a Shrick camshaft so it produces more than the factory 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque. The engine is backed by a five-speed manual transmission with a dog-leg shift pattern.

Source: eBay