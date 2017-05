This 1994 Jaguar XJS convertible is for sale on eBay in Keller, Texas. The factory inline-six and transmission were replaced with a 5.7 L LS1 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic from a 1999 Trans Am. The Jaguar has a rebuilt/salvage title which the owner claims only involved a small collision on the front. However if you are looking for British luxury with some American torque this might be the car for you.

Source: eBay