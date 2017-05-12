Project Erubisu: R34 Skyline with a VR44DETT – Part 8

In MotiveDVD’s last video we saw Project Erubisu, a Nissan R34 V-Spec wrapped in green chrome and the VR38DETT V6 was putting down serious power through the custom AWD drivetrain. However the goal was always to use that engine for testing. Once everything was sorted out they were going to drop in a 4.4 L stroked VR-Series V6 with a billet block, ported heads, and bigger turbos. The new engine combo produced 1,349 horsepower (1006 kW). The new owner is hoping the increase in power results in a few records being broken.

Source: MotiveDVD and Maatouks Racing via Crossbred Nation