Ford Escort with a SR20DET

This Ford Escort Mk1 was built for a lucky customer by Classic Ford Thailand. The small factory Crossflow inline-four was replaced by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. The increase in power is at least double and could be as much as four times depending on the original engine size. Power goes through a Nissan five-speed manual transmission to a modified Toyota Crown rear end. Helping the little red car stop is a set of Nissan Skyline disc brakes.

Source: Startliter and Classic Ford Thailand (build album)