This 1977 Toyota Hilux is for sale in Atlanta, Georgia with an asking price of $10,000. The truck frame was modified to accept most of the underpinnings from a 2006 Crown Victoria. This included the front subframe, steering rack, disc brakes, rear axle, and suspension. Power comes from a turbocharged 5.3 L Vortec 5300 V8 connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission.

A post shared by Joshua (@vagueindustries) on May 7, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) and @Vagueindustries