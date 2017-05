This 1950 Buick was built by Old Buzzard’s Rustorations in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 5.9 L Cummins 6BT inline-six connected to a 47RE four-speed automatic transmission. The engine and transmission came from an old school bus, the chassis and suspension from a 1988 Chevy Caprice and the rear axle and brakes came from a 1995 Impala SS. The combo makes for a very interesting project that gets 26 mpg on the highway.

Source: Old Buzzard’s Rustorations via Bangshift