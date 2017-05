Jonathan Ward took ICON’s newest creation and their first electric conversion out for a test drive. The 1973 Volkswagen Thing retains the factory paint but pretty much everything else was upgraded. Wilwood disc brakes and adjustable coilovers are found on each corner. The flat-four engine was replaced with an AM Racing electric motor and powered by a 40 kW-hr battery pack. The motor produces 180 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Jonathan Ward