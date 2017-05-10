For Sale: 1991 BMW E30 with a Supercharged S52

This 1991 BMW 325i is for sale on eBay located in Athol, Idaho. In March 2016 the factory engine as replaced with a 3.1 L S52B32 inline-six and Active Autowerke C38 supercharger. Together they produce 375 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The transmission is a ZF S5D 320 five-speed manual with a Grip Force stage 3 clutch and lightweight flywheel connected to a 3.23 LSD. The suspension, brakes, and interior have also been worked on. The current owner deleted the power steering and AC however everything else looks pretty clean for a 26 year-old car.

Source: eBay