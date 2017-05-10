2001 Integra with a Supercharged K-Series

This 2001 Honda Integra Type R was built by BYP Racing to compete in World Time Attack Championship Open Class. Under the hood sits a BYP Racing built Stage 2 K-series inline-four that produces 470 horsepower on E85 fuel. The engine features a K24 block, forged internals, ported K20 Type R head, Stage 2 camshafts, Rotrex C38-92 supercharger that produces 18 psi of boost, and Hondata KPRO ECU system. Power goes through a Clutch Masters single disc clutch and FN2R case with GEAR-X helical synchro close ratio gearset and OS Giken 1.5 way LSD.

Source: BYP Racing FB page and Fullboost