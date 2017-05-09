Evo with a Turbo V8 Goes 8.9

VTG’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII was built to drag race and last season it produced several runs in the low-9s. For this season the team installed a new 88 mm turbocharger on the 5.3 L LSx V8 which pushed power output from 800+ to 1,000+ horsepower. The extra bump in power resulted in the car making a 8.973 sec at 153.21 mph (246.58 km/h) quarter-mile pass. The AWD system consists of a TH400 three-speed automatic, modified GMC (Syclone/Typhoon) transfer case and modified GM diffs. Fore more photos and videos please visit our previous articles.

Source: EVO VIII V8 FB page and VTG FB page