For Sale: 1967 Camaro with a 502 ci BBC V8

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS is for sale on eBay in Kankakee, Illinois. As you can see from the photos it was built to drag race by someone who has competed for 45 years. The all steel body (except hood) rides on a 2″x3″ tube frame with a Monza front suspension. Between the front wheels sits a 502 ci Chevy big-block V8 that produces 814 horsepower at 7900 rpm. The engine features Dart heads, Eagle forged crank, Eagle forged H-beam rods, J&E competition pitons, Isky roller cam, and King Demon 1400 cfm carb. Behind it is a built Powerglide two-speed transmission and Dana spooled rear end with 4.88 gears. The Camaro ran a 9.20 sec quarter-mile with a 477 ci V8 and is expected to dip into the high-8’s with the current motor.



Source: eBay