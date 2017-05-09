Custom Motorcycle with a Twin-Turbo BMW V8 Update 2

ProBoost is a company in Saarenkylä, Finland that specializes in turbo kits for motorcycles and snowmobiles. They also build custom motorcycles for drag racing or street use. Their newest creation is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 L BMW M60B40 V8. It makes 282 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated but should make 400-500 horsepower thanks to the two small turbochargers. The build required a custom fabricated frame which they sell for $2,400 if you want to build your own.

Source: ProBoost (build album)