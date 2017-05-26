1969 Camaro with a Turbo 2JZ

This very unique 1969 Camaro is owned by Dom Buffa. His Father originally purchased it for $2000 with a numbers-matching V8. The original engine and transmission were pulled and replaced with a stroked 383 ci V8 and TH350 three-speed automatic. However after the engine blew he was encouraged to go in a completely different direction and install a 2JZ-GE inline-six his Brother had lying around. The engine produces 550 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a 76 mm turbocharger making 18 psi of boost. The engine was mounted using factory 2JZ mounts bolted to a spacer welded to the SBC mounts. The drivetrain consists of a R154 five-speed manual transmission, custom aluminum 3″ driveshaft, and factory rear end with 3.73 gears.

Source: Pro-Touring (build thread) and photos by Derek Buffa