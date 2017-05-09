Commodore VN with a Twin-Turbo Ecotec V6

This Holden Commodore VN is powered by a Ecotec (Series II) 3.8 L L67 V6 from a Commodore VT. The engine was upgraded with forged H-beam rods, forged pistons, stage 5 camshaft, and ported heads. It produces between 700-800 horsepower thanks to two Garrett GTX3582R turbochargers, 2000 cc injectors, E98 fuel, and Vi-Pec EFI system. Power runs through a built Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission to 26″x10″ slicks. The car recently went 8.98 sec at 160.66 mph in the quarter-mile on 29 psi of boost.

Source: TERAFI FB page, Fullboost, and Just Commodores