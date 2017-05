This 1983 BMW 320i is for sale on eBay located in Urbana, Illinois. The factory M10 inline-four went boom so the owner replaced it with a 2.0 L 3S-GE “Black Top” inline-four and six-speed manual transmission. The engine is controlled by a Adaptronic e420d ECU and the owner states it could still “use some tuning” but drives well enough to get you around. As you can see from the photos the car needs some work. The factory red paint now finds itself under a coat of blue Plati Dip.

Source: eBay