Toyota Supra with a Turbo LSx

This Toyota Supra was built by STW Drift Team in Poland. Power comes from a 6.8 L LSx V8 made from a iron block bored to 4.065″ and stroked to 4.000″. The engine was upgraded with forged crank, Manley forged pistons, Ross Motorsports forged pistons, CNC ported heads, and a Garrett GT47 turbocharger. It produces 1200 horsepower and 1069 lb-ft (1450 Nm) of torque or 1450 horsepower and 1327 lb-ft (1800 Nm) of torque when using Nitrous. Behind the engine sits a G-Force G101A four-Speed dogbox transmission with a Exedy twin-plate clutch connected to a Winters Performance 10″ rear end.

Source: STW Drift FB page