Opel Kadett with a Turbo M50

This 1967 Opel Kadett B was built for Marcin Wittchen to compete in drifting in Poland. It rides on a custom chassis with brakes and suspension sourced from a Mazda MX-5 NC. Power comes from a BMW M50B25 inline-six stroked and bored to 2.9 liters. The engine features head porting, Garrett GT3076 turbocharger, and controlled by a Ecumaster ECU. The drivetrain consists of a BMW ZF transmission with a twin-disc clutch connected to a custom driveshaft and BMW E36 rear end with 3.15 gears.

Source: RacingForum.pl (build thread) via ESD reader Piotr