Building a 1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang Underpinnings

The fourth generation Ford LTD (1983–1986) was built on the Ford Fox platform. A big benefit of this is you have a lot of models you can pull parts from including the Mustang. The owner of this 1985 LTD wagon had that in mind when he purchased it for $500. He already had two Fox body Mustangs that he was going to pull parts from. The 302 ci V8 and Tremec 3550 five-speed manual transmission from a 1986 Mustang GT convertible, the suspension and brakes taken from 1987–1993 Mustang GT, and the rear end and rear suspension from a 2004 Mustang Cobra. The owner still has work left and you can follow the progress here.

Source: Pro-Touring (build thread)