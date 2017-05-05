Building a 1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang Underpinnings

Leave a Comment

1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang powertrain and suspension

The fourth generation Ford LTD (1983–1986) was built on the Ford Fox platform. A big benefit of this is you have a lot of models you can pull parts from including the Mustang. The owner of this 1985 LTD wagon had that in mind when he purchased it for $500. He already had two Fox body Mustangs that he was going to pull parts from. The 302 ci V8 and Tremec 3550 five-speed manual transmission from a 1986 Mustang GT convertible, the suspension and brakes taken from 1987–1993 Mustang GT, and the rear end and rear suspension from a 2004 Mustang Cobra. The owner still has work left and you can follow the progress here.

1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang powertrain and suspension

1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang powertrain and suspension

1985 Ford LTD Wagon with Mustang powertrain and suspension

5.0 L V8 and five-speed transmission from a Fox Mustang

5.0 L V8 and five-speed transmission from a Fox Mustang

Suspension and brakes being taken from a Fox Mustang

5.0 L V8 and five-speed transmission from a Fox Mustang

rear end and rear suspension from a 2004 Mustang Cobra

Source: Pro-Touring (build thread)

Posted in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.